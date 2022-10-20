Read full article on original website
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young AlcoholicsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Witness: Driver in fatal hit-and-run exited vehicle, looked at pedestrian and then fled in vehicle
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says a 28-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run incident in Toms River.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
Police Search For Child Luring Suspect
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is currently investigating an attempted child luring in Pine Lake Park that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:39 p.m. near Northampton Boulevard and Monmouth Avenue. A woman called police reporting that a four-door white sedan with tinted windows pulled up as her daughter got off the school bus. The driver proceeded to make multiple gestures for the girl to get into his car, police said.
Man charged in Branchburg Township burglary spree
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Middlesex County man is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in Branchburg Township according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on April 28, 2021, at around 9:07 a.m., when police responded to a business on Columbia Road for a...
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
Prosecutors: Apparent road rage incident left 5 teens with serious injuries; volunteer firefighter charged
The five teens suffered broken bones, serious spinal fractures, punctured lungs – some requiring several surgeries.
Police confirm identity of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
Driver in Fatal Toms River, NJ, Hit-and-run Stopped to Look at Victim, Sped Off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home
PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since. He is...
Serious head-on crash traps passenger, injures both drivers in West Windsor
An alleged drunk driver caused a head-on collision on Old Trenton Road near Colt Circle, which sent three people to the hospital, according to the West Windsor Police Department. When police arrived at the crash reported at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers found a 2015 Ram Promaster van and...
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey
Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
Man Charged In 4-Car DWI Crash
Four smashed cars but, thankfully, no injuries: That was what the Verona Police Department and the Verona Rescue Squad saw when they responded to a crash on Mount Prospect Avenue last night. On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Greco and Officers Carattini and Clark responded to a crash on...
