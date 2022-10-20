ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Child Luring Suspect

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is currently investigating an attempted child luring in Pine Lake Park that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:39 p.m. near Northampton Boulevard and Monmouth Avenue. A woman called police reporting that a four-door white sedan with tinted windows pulled up as her daughter got off the school bus. The driver proceeded to make multiple gestures for the girl to get into his car, police said.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged in Branchburg Township burglary spree

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Middlesex County man is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in Branchburg Township according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on April 28, 2021, at around 9:07 a.m., when police responded to a business on Columbia Road for a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
myveronanj.com

Man Charged In 4-Car DWI Crash

Four smashed cars but, thankfully, no injuries: That was what the Verona Police Department and the Verona Rescue Squad saw when they responded to a crash on Mount Prospect Avenue last night. On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Greco and Officers Carattini and Clark responded to a crash on...
VERONA, NJ
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
