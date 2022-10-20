Read full article on original website
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
WIBW
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate back in custody
A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate is back in custody after walking away Sunday from the prison's minimum security unit.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
KAKE TV
Arbitrator awards $32.4 million for victims killed in crash involving KCFD firetruck
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- An arbitrator has awarded $32.4 million to the victims of a deadly crash involving a Kansas City firetruck that ran a red light in Westport. Three people were killed Dec. 15 after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport.
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
LJWORLD
2 men accused of stealing 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto
Two Kansas City men have been charged with burglary after allegedly using a truck to break into and steal 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto, according to the Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deldrick Bryant, 19, and Benjamin Custis, 19, both of Kansas City, Kansas, face...
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
KC man pleads guilty to role in massive drug conspiracy case
A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to his role in a massive drug conspiracy that prosecutors also linked to two murders.
KAKE TV
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Missouri, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County near 21st Street and Spruce Avenue....
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
WIBW
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
Authorities search for person accused of setting 24 grass fires in Kansas
Douglas County investigators as the public for help as they try to find the person accused of setting 24 suspicious grassfires in two months.
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
