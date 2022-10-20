ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Teen taken into custody after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
TOPEKA, KS

