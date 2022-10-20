Read full article on original website
Related
Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Lawrence police investigating armed carjacking, robbery of a woman on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect approached her as she opened her car door.
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
The trooper suspected criminal activity and smelled marijuana coming from the SUV as he spoke to the people inside, according to the release.
cbs4indy.com
Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen. The Kokomo Police Department said the theft reports came in from several businesses and area residents. An investigation into the thefts identified Michael Bates as a suspect. On October...
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
Muncie police investigating fatal shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Memorial Drive, near Port Avenue on the city's south side, around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Daniel Dunsmore, 56, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
1 dead after train hits car in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
cbs4indy.com
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
Pet kangaroo on the loose in Indiana county
Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — It’s not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County. Neighbors in the White Oaks RV Resort said the kangaroo went missing Sunday and many people have been out searching for him since. “He could be anywhere,”...
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during patdown
WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana jail deputy was taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while patting down a suspect. The suspect, Daniel Cox, was arrested by Richmond Police and taken to the Wayne County Jail. Deputy Brandon Creech was booking him into the jail...
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and Meridian on Indy's near north side. Police don't know what motivated the violence, but they again urged everyone to resolve conflicts without weapons.
New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
cbs4indy.com
INDOT seeks community input for I-465 improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, I-865 and U.S. 31.
2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The male victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street […]
WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
Comments / 2