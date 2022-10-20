ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Georgetown County road closed after tractor trailer overturns

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Delights Road is closed as Georgetown County firefighters work to upright and overturned tractor trailer. Saints Delight Rd is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright the truck. Firefighters have been on in the area of Dawhoo Lake Rd...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Little Spider Creations can bring your ideas to life “size”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Little Spider Creations makes magic happen. Their team of talented artisans will craft the perfect project for you, while staying in a price range you are very satisfied with. They’ve worked for clients like Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and even right here in the Grand...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

VIDEO: S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning commute, lovely afternoon on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to patchy dense fog, just in time for a brand new DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for inland Horry County and the entire viewing area. It’s important to note that even in Myrtle Beach, foggy conditions still can’t be ruled out for the morning commute, even though the advisory does not include the Grand Strand.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand gas prices drop over 10 cents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.26, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 10.3 cents per gallon in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy. The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears. “You step inside this...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tranquil and mild week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and generally quiet weather will continue this week. Fair skies will continue across the region tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will drop to near 50 inland and into the lower 50s across the Grand Strand. TUESDAY. A mix of...
WMBF

Early voting begins Monday ahead of November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina voters who want to beat the Election Day rush can cast their ballots beginning Monday. The state’s Early Voting period begins on Monday morning at county voting centers, the State Election Commission says. Early voting is available Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Getting warmer this weekend with clouds increasing tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to slowly creep back up this weekend. We’ll continue to get warmer next week. An offshore low will increase our cloud cover tonight. This will keep us more insulated with overnight lows slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low, but I wouldn’t be shocked if we had a stray shower in the upper Grand Strand late tonight through tomorrow.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up above normal later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the week. We’ll continue to stay dry with clear skies throughout the evening, this will give us slightly cooler temperatures tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s across the Pee Dee. TOMORROW. For those who are dropping...

