WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
WMBF
‘The warning signs were there, I didn’t know what to do:’ woman starts domestic violence foundation after sister’s death
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -This year marks the ninth year since Ebony Parsons life was taken at the hands of her boyfriend, at a bingo hall in Conway. Parsons, one of 15 siblings, was the baby of the family, who loved her nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters. “Ebony was with me...
WMBF
‘It’s been an interesting case for me:’ 1-on-1 interview with Raymond Moody’s attorney
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand. Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked. He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was called...
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is voted 2022′s best brewery of the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pour a cold one. Fire up the grill or toss a bag. Pop-in or get comfortable. At The Hammock, they’re all just beer for a good time. This year they’ve been voted the best brewery in the entire Grand Strand. All of their...
WMBF
Georgetown County road closed after tractor trailer overturns
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Delights Road is closed as Georgetown County firefighters work to upright and overturned tractor trailer. Saints Delight Rd is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright the truck. Firefighters have been on in the area of Dawhoo Lake Rd...
WMBF
Carolina Forest family preps annual haunted house for the community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the month of October, many families plan their Halloween costumes or even plan a spooky party, but the Dorenbos family takes the Halloween tradition to the next level. Located in Carolina Forest, the Oakbury haunted house has been an icon in the community,. It’s...
WMBF
Safety tips for kids, parents ahead of Halloween, trick-or-treating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it is going from door-to-door, or stocking up on candy in the next few days, one thing that is on many parents’ minds before the holiday is safety. In days to come, kids all over will have the chance to dress up and...
WMBF
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
WMBF
Thousands of N.C. felons are now able to vote as Election Day nears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days into early voting and two weeks out from Election Day, there’s a new group of voters that will be casting their ballots for the very first time. Thousands of felons, who gained the right to vote in North Carolina earlier this year, are headed...
WMBF
Little Spider Creations can bring your ideas to life “size”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Little Spider Creations makes magic happen. Their team of talented artisans will craft the perfect project for you, while staying in a price range you are very satisfied with. They’ve worked for clients like Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and even right here in the Grand...
WMBF
VIDEO: S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
WMBF
‘It’s long overdue’: Crews break ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The last major upgrade to Whittemore Park Middle School happened more than three decades ago, and today crews will break ground on its new replacement school. Horry County School District said it only builds new schools to replace an old building or when there are just...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning commute, lovely afternoon on tap
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to patchy dense fog, just in time for a brand new DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for inland Horry County and the entire viewing area. It’s important to note that even in Myrtle Beach, foggy conditions still can’t be ruled out for the morning commute, even though the advisory does not include the Grand Strand.
WMBF
Grand Strand gas prices drop over 10 cents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.26, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 10.3 cents per gallon in...
WMBF
Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy. The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears. “You step inside this...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tranquil and mild week ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and generally quiet weather will continue this week. Fair skies will continue across the region tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will drop to near 50 inland and into the lower 50s across the Grand Strand. TUESDAY. A mix of...
WMBF
Early voting begins Monday ahead of November election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina voters who want to beat the Election Day rush can cast their ballots beginning Monday. The state’s Early Voting period begins on Monday morning at county voting centers, the State Election Commission says. Early voting is available Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m....
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Getting warmer this weekend with clouds increasing tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to slowly creep back up this weekend. We’ll continue to get warmer next week. An offshore low will increase our cloud cover tonight. This will keep us more insulated with overnight lows slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low, but I wouldn’t be shocked if we had a stray shower in the upper Grand Strand late tonight through tomorrow.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up above normal later this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the week. We’ll continue to stay dry with clear skies throughout the evening, this will give us slightly cooler temperatures tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s across the Pee Dee. TOMORROW. For those who are dropping...
