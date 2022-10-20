ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning commute, lovely afternoon on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to patchy dense fog, just in time for a brand new DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for inland Horry County and the entire viewing area. It’s important to note that even in Myrtle Beach, foggy conditions still can’t be ruled out for the morning commute, even though the advisory does not include the Grand Strand.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Early voting begins Monday ahead of November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina voters who want to beat the Election Day rush can cast their ballots beginning Monday. The state’s Early Voting period begins on Monday morning at county voting centers, the State Election Commission says. Early voting is available Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Watching two areas in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two areas of interest have developed in the Atlantic. According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, satellite and Bermuda radar images indicate that a low pressure system located about 100 miles east-southeast of Bermuda now has a well-defined center and is producing a relatively concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. If the thunderstorm activity persists near the center, the disturbance will likely become a tropical depression later today or tonight while it moves west-northwestward and passes near Bermuda. The system now has a 70% chance of development.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tranquil and mild week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and generally quiet weather will continue this week. Fair skies will continue across the region tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will drop to near 50 inland and into the lower 50s across the Grand Strand. TUESDAY. A mix of...
WMBF

Grand Strand gas prices drop over 10 cents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.26, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 10.3 cents per gallon in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up above normal later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the week. We’ll continue to stay dry with clear skies throughout the evening, this will give us slightly cooler temperatures tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s across the Pee Dee. TOMORROW. For those who are dropping...
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Getting warmer this weekend with clouds increasing tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to slowly creep back up this weekend. We’ll continue to get warmer next week. An offshore low will increase our cloud cover tonight. This will keep us more insulated with overnight lows slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low, but I wouldn’t be shocked if we had a stray shower in the upper Grand Strand late tonight through tomorrow.

