MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two areas of interest have developed in the Atlantic. According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, satellite and Bermuda radar images indicate that a low pressure system located about 100 miles east-southeast of Bermuda now has a well-defined center and is producing a relatively concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. If the thunderstorm activity persists near the center, the disturbance will likely become a tropical depression later today or tonight while it moves west-northwestward and passes near Bermuda. The system now has a 70% chance of development.

16 HOURS AGO