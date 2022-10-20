ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIJhC_0igoHBnn00

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said Thursday.

The panel’s unanimous decision has no immediate effect — COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated, formal lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to their patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The expert panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

State and local officials often look to the lists in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance, but local officials don’t always adopt every recommendation. Flu and HPV shots, for example, aren’t required by many schools.

Usually, vaccines placed on the schedules are fully licensed, but that has not yet happened for every COVID-19 vaccine product in every age group.

COVID-19 shots initially were approved under emergency authorization measures starting in late 2020. Over time, the government has licensed many of the shots, but full approval has not yet happened for booster doses or for shots for kids younger than 12. Because the shots have already been recommended under emergency authorization for Americans older than 6 months, however, the decision makes no real difference, federal officials say.

Earlier this week, the same expert panel voted unanimously to add COVID-19 shots to a program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated. This is in preparation for the day in the future when the federal government transitions out of paying for all COVID-19 shots, as it has been doing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close […]
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy