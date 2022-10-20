After staring in a decade-worth of JK Rowling adaptations, Daniel Radcliffe has forged a career by appearing in roles that couldn’t be further away from the one that made him famous as everybody’s favourite Gryffindor schoolboy in the Harry Potter films. He has played a sentient corpse (Swiss Army Man), a man turning into a devil (Horns) and a doctor who has imaginary conversations with his older self (A Young Doctor’s Notebook). He has played a haunted lawyer (The Woman in Black), a tech prodigy (Now You See Me 2) and a man who persistently tries to make wooden keys in the weirdly compelling 2020 prison drama Escape from Pretoria. In his new film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, he plays the US musician best known for his musical parodies including Smells Like Nirvana, Perform This Way and Like a Surgeon. That’s a hell of a perm, tache, and American accordion-playing accent combo you’ve got there, young man.

19 MINUTES AGO