LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
Post your questions for Daniel Radcliffe

After staring in a decade-worth of JK Rowling adaptations, Daniel Radcliffe has forged a career by appearing in roles that couldn’t be further away from the one that made him famous as everybody’s favourite Gryffindor schoolboy in the Harry Potter films. He has played a sentient corpse (Swiss Army Man), a man turning into a devil (Horns) and a doctor who has imaginary conversations with his older self (A Young Doctor’s Notebook). He has played a haunted lawyer (The Woman in Black), a tech prodigy (Now You See Me 2) and a man who persistently tries to make wooden keys in the weirdly compelling 2020 prison drama Escape from Pretoria. In his new film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, he plays the US musician best known for his musical parodies including Smells Like Nirvana, Perform This Way and Like a Surgeon. That’s a hell of a perm, tache, and American accordion-playing accent combo you’ve got there, young man.
