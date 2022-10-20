Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
Health Projects Center receives grant to expand caregiver services in SBC
Health Projects Center (HPC), which provides community-based programs that support elders to live and age with dignity at home, announced it accepted a $10,000 grant award from the Community Foundation for San Benito County to support family caregivers living in San Benito County. According to the release, the grant will...
benitolink.com
Caltrans schedules overnight lane closures on Hwy 101 near SJB
Caltrans announced overnight lane closures on Highway 101 near San Juan Bautista are scheduled beginning Oct. 26 for drainage infrastructure repairs. According to the news release the closures were originally scheduled to start Oct. 27. Caltrans said travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 101...
benitolink.com
Open House at Riverview Self-Housing lets families see their new homes
At the beginning of this year at the Riverview Estates project in Hollister, a simple marker saying “Lot 16” pounded into the muddy ground was the only indication of where the Avila home would be built. On Oct. 16, during an open house for the 24 families building their own homes at the site, enough progress was made for children to start arguing over who got which bedroom in their soon-to-be-finished home.
benitolink.com
A blonde, a stuffed dog and pink lights set the stage
This article was written by BenitoLink inter Juliana Luna. “Legally Blonde The Musical” opens with pink beaming lights. Directed by Derek Barnes and Adrienne Summers, the show is part of San Benito Stage Company’s teenage program. Doors opened Oct. 21 and the show will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m through Nov. 5 at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Oct. 29.
Comments / 0