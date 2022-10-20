At the beginning of this year at the Riverview Estates project in Hollister, a simple marker saying “Lot 16” pounded into the muddy ground was the only indication of where the Avila home would be built. On Oct. 16, during an open house for the 24 families building their own homes at the site, enough progress was made for children to start arguing over who got which bedroom in their soon-to-be-finished home.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO