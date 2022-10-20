The time Joel Bitonio found a bullet in his food while eating dinner with Joe Thomas (and what it says about leadership)

Read full article on original website
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Why won’t the Browns use back up QB Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay
BALTIMORE, Md. -- n this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joshua Dobbs, Denzel Ward and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Why do you think Kevin Stefanski is dead set on not playing Joshua Dobbs? — Ken, Newbury Park, Ca.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
Kevin Stefanski: Snapper Charley Hughlett didn’t move the ball on the false start like John Harbaugh believes he did
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sat down for his video press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday, he had already placed one call to the NFL seeking an explanation for the false start flag on Michael Dunn before Cade York’s 55-yard field goal attempt, and hadn’t heard back yet.
NFL launches review after video apparently shows on-field officials asking for Mike Evans’ autograph
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The NFL reportedly has launched a review after video surfaced of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans apparently giving two on-field officials an autograph in the tunnel after his team’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was among the first...
Bengals offense ‘the best unit in the league’: What they’re saying on social media after Cincinnati’s beatdown of the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Just about everything that could go right did go right for the Bengals’ offense in Sunday’s 35-14 stomping of the Falcons. Joe Burrow was dealing from the opening drive, finding Tyler Boyd on a 60-yard TD bomb on the fourth play from scrimmage. He completed passes to seven different receivers on his way to 481 yards and three passing TDs.
How Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense had a strong start in the first quarter, but struggled to find points during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. On 34 snaps, running back Nick Chubb led the Browns offensive unit in overall offensive grading, with a 90.6 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson not expected to miss any time, should face Browns after suffering stinger
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a stinger at the end of the third quarter in a 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday, but is unlikely to miss any time and is expected to play against the Browns next Monday night. Bengals coach Zac Taylor...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Watch NFL football live for free (10/23/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will meet Sunday, Oct. 23 at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers) The Bengals beat the...
Bengals receiving corps’ ‘unselfishness’ shines in win over Atlanta: ‘That’s what makes us great’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The wide receivers that make up the Cincinnati Bengals’ three-headed monster equally gave each other credit for their efforts in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. On paper, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase each had some of their best performances to date. Boyd...
How Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense put on a clinic during Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, scoring 28 of their 35 points in the first half. On 68 snaps, quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 91.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
How Jay Tufele, Markus Bailey and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals defense had another solid showing during Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. On 21 snaps, defensive tackle Jay Tufele led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a 87.2 rating, and rush-defensive grading with a 80.6 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive...
Zac Taylor on the Bengals’ offense, defensive front and more ahead of matchup against Browns: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about injury updates, the offense and more at his press conference after the team’s 35-17 win over the Falcons. “Stinger, so we’ll manage him during the week, but that came out good.”. DJ. “Don’t anticipate that happening this week,...
