ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million for Saturday’s drawing

By Tony Kurzweil, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuA6l_0igoGhJe00

(KTLA) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to $550 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Wednesday’s drawing, meanwhile, hit a snag after technical difficulties kept the scheduled event from taking place live. The winning numbers — 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and a Power Ball of 10 — were posted about an hour later on the Lottery’s YouTube channel.

The Lottery announced Thursday morning that no one had won Wednesday’s $515.5 million jackpot, raising the estimated jackpot for Saturday to $550 million.

The cash value for Saturday’s drawing is currently around $277.5 million, the Power Ball website estimated.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Power Ball are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the site.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

The old problem with the young: Biden courts elusive voting bloc

President Biden is aggressively pursuing younger voters, leaning into the issues of reproductive rights and student loan forgiveness in an effort to drive to the polls a bloc that traditionally sees lower turnout. “Historically we’ve had a problem with younger voters falling off during the midterms,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, who served as an […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night. According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night. When crews arrived, they […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy