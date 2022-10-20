ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Former Malibu Estate Is Sold to a Kardashian-Adjacent Buyer for a Whopping $45 Million — See Photos!

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt MEGA.

There’s nothing better than an estate with a celebrity pedigree, and that’s exactly what this $45 million home in Malibu has. It was bought by Brad Pitt in the early aughts, and it’s where he lived part-time with then-love Angelina Jolie. In 2011, he sent it off to another A-list couple, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

They didn’t stay long at the midcentury modern residence, instead deciding to flip the property only six months later (which they are known to do). It wound up in the hands of skincare mogul Victoria Jackson, and a DeGeneres BFF, who held onto it until now. After a decade of ownership, Jackson just scored a $13 million profit (whoa!) and the new owners are Jens and Emma Grede, the financial partners in the Kardashian fashion empire of SKIMS and Good American. (A good business move since Kim Kardashian just bought her own luxurious $70 million home in Malibu.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGKmo_0igoGa8Z00
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s former Malibu home. Lindsay Blake.

The quirky home was built in 1962 on 1.26 acres of land in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood of Malibu. The residence boasts 4,088 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and according to Dirt, the home has undergone extensive remodeling over the last two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoC7Q_0igoGa8Z00
Brad Pitt’s former Malibu lap pool.

Some of the fabulous amenities on the estate include a lap pool, an outdoor fireplace, a full-size tennis court, and a private staircase that drops the owners off on the Malibu shoreline. The grounds are lush with plenty of shade and privacy, an important feature since the Pacific Coast Highway is just outside the front of the property. Of course, being a bluff-side home, there are also the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean sunset each night, or what we like to call the sunshine tax on a gorgeous $45 million estate.

Debbie Burtwell
4d ago

All this money, and All this stuff. And they both do nothing but fight over money. Those poor children, of there's. I have lost My Respect for Both of Them. 🤔🤨😐😑

