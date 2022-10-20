ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Man in 'cream' hat robs woman in bump scheme on Queens street

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a woman's purse in a bump scheme on Wednesday in Queens, authorities said.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. a 55-year-old woman was walking in front of 108-24 Jewel Ave. in Forest Hills, when the suspect bumped into her causing the victim to drop her cell phone, officials said.

When she went to pick up her phone, the man stole her purse from her left arm and fled on foot into the Forest Hills - 71st Avenue station near Queens Boulevard to parts unknown.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD on Thursday, shows the suspect going through the turnstile holding the complainant's bag.

According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a multi-colored track jacket, and a blue and white baseball cap with the word "Cream" on it.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

