Secaucus, NJ

NJ man arrested for opening bank accounts in strangers names to steal over $1M

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

SECAUCUS, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Secaucus man was arrested on Thursday for stealing stranger identities — both living and dead — and opening bank accounts in their name in order to steal their money, according to the Department of Justice.

Marc Lazarre, 37, allegedly made more than $1 million this way over the course of just over a year — between September 2021 and October 2022.

Prosecutors accused him of opening bank accounts in his victims’ names, transfering funds from their existing accounts and then withdrawing those funds.

He also allegedly made out checks to himself in his victims’ names.

He targeted people from all over the country, some of whom have been dead for as much as 34 years.

He faces charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He could serve up to 30 years in prison for the bank fraud offense, and up to two years consecutively for the identity theft. Both counts also carry a maximum fine twice the gross gain from the offense.

