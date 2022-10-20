ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

F-16 fighter jets intercepted planes in restricted airspace during Biden's Southern California visit

By Alexandra E. Petri
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgJlw_0igoGD1y00
President Biden chats with workers during his visit to a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Two small planes were intercepted by F-16 fighter jets on two separate occasions after entering temporary restricted airspaces last week during President Biden’s visit to Southern California, authorities said.

The breaches by the single-engine planes happened when Biden was attending events in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to a news release from the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, or CONR , which oversees airspace surveillance and control and directs air sovereignty activities for the lower 48 states.

The first breach occurred Oct. 13 over Los Angeles, shortly before Biden spoke at the site of the new Metro D Line extension in West L.A. alongside mayoral candidate and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). At around 12:40 p.m., two F-16s, under the direction of CONR, intercepted a Beechcraft Bonanza that entered the temporary flight restricted area without proper clearance or communication. The plane landed safely, CONR said.

The second breach occurred on Friday, when a Cessna 182 entered a temporary restricted airspace over Santa Ana at 3:10 p.m. without the proper clearances or communication, CONR said. Biden was attending an event at Irvine Valley College, where he and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) spoke about Democrats’ efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs, when the violation occurred.

According to CONR, officials used flares to catch the pilot’s attention, and the plane landed safely. Flares are a standard tool to bring pilots into communication, the agency said.

The Secret Service was aware of both breaches and neither disrupted the president’s schedule, an agency spokesperson said. Violations of the temporary flight restrictions are common, particularly by small planes, the spokesperson said.

Temporary flight restrictions are routine procedure based on the president’s schedule and location, the Secret Service said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration , temporary flight restrictions can be used during natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes, certain major sporting events and emergency or national security situations.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 136

bad ass mo.
4d ago

Everything was planned very well. Planned to divide the nation. Thanks to the fake news outlets and push hatred now we are in the verge of falling. A divided nation is failed nation. Before belonging to any political party, we should come together as true Americans. Maybe there is still a chance to save our nation which is falling faster than you can imagine.

Reply(6)
12
USMC VETERAN 1980-1986 FAMILY TRADITION
4d ago

Refreshing to know that our FAST MOVERSare at the ready, they obviously take their mission seriously.... THANKYOU FOR YOUR SERVICE !!

Reply
17
Wayne Huckelberry
4d ago

The amazing part of the story is that the pilots can afford fuel under Biden's war on reasonable fossil oil companies policies.

Reply(1)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mavensnotebook.com

For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now

“Kenneth Hahn was an icon of progressive Los Angeles. Hahn, who died in 1997, was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 40 years, 1952 to 1992, and before that a member of the Los Angeles City Council.He also advocated diverting a portion of the Columbia River to water-scarce Southern California at a time when the city faced withering drought, as it does today. Several times in his illustrious career, perhaps more than several times, he unsuccessfully introduced resolutions calling for investigation of his diversion idea. In May 1990, he wrote to then-Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt imploring him to “act like a good neighbor” and support diverting the Columbia. Talk about walking into a running Oregon chainsaw. ... ” Read more from the La Grande Observer here: For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
fox29.com

B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon

PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm

Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles County Deploys First Trash Interceptor Vessel in North America

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Los Angeles County Public Works has officially launched the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project where the creek meets the ocean in Playa del Rey—a prime location for the debut of this internationally tested solution. The Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/ Ballona Creek Interceptor (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
450K+
Followers
72K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy