Bellmead, TX

KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Storm causes traffic light outages

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday nights severe thunderstorm has caused traffic light outages, crews are working on repairs. Drivers should pay use caution in the areas listed below:. General Bruce Drive/Adams Ave. Airport Road/Loop 363. Kegley Road/Airport Road. Adams Ave./Loop 363. Adams Ave./Irvine Trail. Adams Ave./Greenview Drive. Adams Ave./Old Waco...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Baylor back on track with win over Kansas on Homecoming

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into their Homecoming game against upstart Kansas, reeling from two straight conference losses. The Bears were able get things back on track early with touchdowns on their first three drives. Blake Shapen got the start under center for the Bears after suffering...
WACO, TX

