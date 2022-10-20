Read full article on original website
Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at...
Bellmead man shot father-in-law five times during cookout, mother-in-law twice in the back, witnesses testify
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson shot his father-in-law at least five times during a family cookout then went inside the house to reload his .38-caliber revolver and shot his mother-in-law twice in the back while she was attending to her fallen ex-husband, two of the victims’ children testified Monday.
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday. Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
Children’s hospital donates car seats to families who lost vehicles in pumpkin patch fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas families have been left without car seats following a devastating fire at a popular Central Texas pumpkin patch. However, McLane Children’s Hospital has come to the rescue. “Every child deserves a car seat and needs a car seat, and car seats, they’re...
Some Central Texas counties providing many opportunities for voters to participate in early voting
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some counties in Central Texas are opening several early-voting locations for the next two weeks to provide voters many opportunities to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I encourage voters to come out during that period to not just only avoid the...
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Storm causes traffic light outages
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday nights severe thunderstorm has caused traffic light outages, crews are working on repairs. Drivers should pay use caution in the areas listed below:. General Bruce Drive/Adams Ave. Airport Road/Loop 363. Kegley Road/Airport Road. Adams Ave./Loop 363. Adams Ave./Irvine Trail. Adams Ave./Greenview Drive. Adams Ave./Old Waco...
Vote for the Week 9 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 9 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close on Monday at noon, the winner will be announced during the 6p.m. newscast.
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
Baylor alumnus, award-winning filmmaker to co-produce new series with Oprah Winfrey
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor alumnus from East Texas who came to Waco 20 years go with just $600 in his pocket, on academic probation, and no idea how he’d survive, is thriving today, co-producing a series with Oprah Winfrey while also being recognized as one of Baylor’s most distinguished alumni.
Baylor back on track with win over Kansas on Homecoming
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into their Homecoming game against upstart Kansas, reeling from two straight conference losses. The Bears were able get things back on track early with touchdowns on their first three drives. Blake Shapen got the start under center for the Bears after suffering...
