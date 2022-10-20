Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Vancouver Police: Two men pull gun on man walking to work, man shoots back, wounds one
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 4:45 a.m. Monday, Vancouver Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 7300 Block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. As police arrived, a male called 9-1-1 to report that he had shot at two individuals who had pulled a gun on him while walking to work. Officers located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
KATU.com
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Portland murder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide investigators arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of murdering a man in Northeast Portland earlier this month. According to Portland Police, 54-year-old James Harris was found dead on the night of October 9 on a property in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
KATU.com
Deputy stabs man several times at Hillsboro hospital during struggle over gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy stabbed a man several times at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to take the deputy’s gun. The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the hospital’s emergency department....
KATU.com
Rape survivor asks Oregon Gov. Brown to reclassify attacker before his release from jail
A rape survivor is calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to re-classify her attacker before he's released this December. The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be supervised after his release, but people are concerned about how strict that supervision will be, and where he'll be living. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space
PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
KATU.com
North Portland aquatic center gets more money, but still missing funds and site
PORTLAND, Ore — North Portlanders say they're happy City Council has allocated $5 million more to the North Portland Aquatic Center project, but say they're worried the project will drag on for years to come. At their regular meeting last Wednesday, the Portland City Council - at the direction...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained
CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
KATU.com
Vancouver Fire responds to 'agitated person,' smoke coming from apartment
First responders evacuated an apartment building in Vancouver Friday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units. The initial emergency call was for someone in a possible mental health crisis at the Fox Point Apartments on NE 57th Avenue, so Vancouver Fire sent a single advanced life support fire engine to help police officers and AMR paramedics.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
KATU.com
Portland community groups voice optimism and concerns around camping ban proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is bringing several proposals related to Portland's homeless crisis to the city council this week, including a ban on unsanctioned camping that would direct people to new, designated sites with better access to services. Before this announcement, the group We Heart Portland spent...
KATU.com
Fighting against inflation at the grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
KATU.com
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
KATU.com
Holiday Entertaining with Tillamook
The holiday entertaining season is fast approaching. New York Times bestselling cookbook author Erin McDowell and Tillamook County Creamery Association’s Jill Allen joined us to share how to level up your hosting game. For more information, visit www.Tillamook.com. This segment is sponsored by Tillamook County Creamery Association.
KATU.com
The debate over changing Portland's commission-style government
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders are being asked whether to dramatically change the city's form of government. In the November 8 election, a measure on the ballot gives Portlanders the opportunity to scrap the current commission form of government and replace it with a new one. For more than 100...
Comments / 1