ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Police arrest suspect in Northeast Portland murder case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide investigators arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of murdering a man in Northeast Portland earlier this month. According to Portland Police, 54-year-old James Harris was found dead on the night of October 9 on a property in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space

PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained

CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver Fire responds to 'agitated person,' smoke coming from apartment

First responders evacuated an apartment building in Vancouver Friday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units. The initial emergency call was for someone in a possible mental health crisis at the Fox Point Apartments on NE 57th Avenue, so Vancouver Fire sent a single advanced life support fire engine to help police officers and AMR paramedics.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Fighting against inflation at the grocery store

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Holiday Entertaining with Tillamook

The holiday entertaining season is fast approaching. New York Times bestselling cookbook author Erin McDowell and Tillamook County Creamery Association’s Jill Allen joined us to share how to level up your hosting game. For more information, visit www.Tillamook.com. This segment is sponsored by Tillamook County Creamery Association.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

The debate over changing Portland's commission-style government

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders are being asked whether to dramatically change the city's form of government. In the November 8 election, a measure on the ballot gives Portlanders the opportunity to scrap the current commission form of government and replace it with a new one. For more than 100...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy