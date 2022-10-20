Read full article on original website
Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge Planning Commission is uncovering its latest findings surrounding the Plank Road Corridor. This was made possible through a small technical assistance grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Through the grant from the EPA, 167 properties along a 1.7-mile portion of...
wbrz.com
'Fruit of the poisonous tree': Councilmember wants to repeal Stormwater Utility District after NDA mess
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge councilmember says she wants the Metro Council to repeal the Stormwater Utility District, effectively killing the mayor's stormwater plan, at its next meeting. The council is already expected to vote down the proposal for a new stormwater fee in wake of miscommunication surrounding...
wwno.org
World’s leading hydrogen company sues Louisiana parish over carbon capture project
The world’s leading hydrogen supplier sued Livingston Parish last week over local attempts to block the company from storing carbon from its proposed $4.5 billion plant beneath Lake Maurepas. Despite the threat of expensive litigation, some parish leaders say they want to fight the multibillion-dollar company in court to...
fox8live.com
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down
The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
225batonrouge.com
YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location
YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25 ahead of the Nov. 8 open congressional primary election. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says early voting will last until Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls will remain open from 8:30...
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche
The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge transportation logistics company bought by Indiana firm
Grammer Logistics, an Indiana industrial logistics firm, has purchased Logistics Management Resources, a Baton Rouge provider of transportation management services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Opened in 1981, LMR provides third-party management services, such as scheduling, invoicing and bid management, for trucking companies. It is headquartered on Perkins...
centralcitynews.us
Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board
Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
theadvocate.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
wbrz.com
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
brproud.com
Plaquemine parks damaged, fires set; 2 juveniles arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.
wbrz.com
Starlink satellites spotted over capital area Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A string of satellites launched by SpaceX was once again highly visible in the night sky over Baton Rouge on Thursday. Several onlookers captured video of the light formation, which is actually a cluster of satellites powering SpaceX's internet service. The satellites orbit the planet with varying visibility based on several factors.
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
wbrz.com
After babysitter fell asleep, child managed to unlock house and roam around Baker neighborhood overnight
BAKER - A savvy tot managed to unlock the door of a relative's house and walk out after the babysitter fell asleep late Saturday night, prompting a night-long search for the child's parents after a good Samaritan saw the child walking around the neighborhood alone. Police released new information about...
