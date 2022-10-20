ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down

The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location

YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge transportation logistics company bought by Indiana firm

Grammer Logistics, an Indiana industrial logistics firm, has purchased Logistics Management Resources, a Baton Rouge provider of transportation management services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Opened in 1981, LMR provides third-party management services, such as scheduling, invoicing and bid management, for trucking companies. It is headquartered on Perkins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board

Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine parks damaged, fires set; 2 juveniles arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over the last weekend, activity center break-ins, and vehicles set on fire, officials said in a social media post on Monday. They said the two vehicles set on fire were used by the fire department for wreck extradition training.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Starlink satellites spotted over capital area Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A string of satellites launched by SpaceX was once again highly visible in the night sky over Baton Rouge on Thursday. Several onlookers captured video of the light formation, which is actually a cluster of satellites powering SpaceX's internet service. The satellites orbit the planet with varying visibility based on several factors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy