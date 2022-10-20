ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walpole, NH

CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
MyChamplainValley.com

Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested for murder

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said at a news conference Monday. The murder charge against Adam Montgomery alleges that he struck […]
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
Daily Voice

Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police

A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Investigators release identities of men killed in plane crash in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — Investigators have released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Adam Montgomery charged with murdering his daughter, Harmony Montgomery

Adam Montgomery has been charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Attorney General John Formella made the announcement Monday at the Manchester Police Department, flanked by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and other law enforcement officials. "Earlier this morning, Adam Montgomery was arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery...
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

Officials identify men killed in Keene plane crash

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Officials have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash in Keene Friday night. Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin...
KEENE, NH
NECN

NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery

A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Second arrest made in August robbery involving hammer

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they arrested a second person after a man was hit with a hammer during an August attempted robbery. Police said they arrested Manuel Rodriguez Figueroa, 45, of Nashua, on a criminal liability to robbery Class A Felony charge Sunday. Authorities said they responded...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Derry man dead after crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Derry man died after a crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-495 north. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Toyota...
CHELMSFORD, MA

