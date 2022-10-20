ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Denton County Commissioners put $650 million proposition on the ballot

On August 16, 2022, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously called for a $650 million bond election proposition to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to improve roads, bridges, and highways. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008, about 14 years ago.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown

Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.

A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List

A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
IRVING, TX
CandysDirt

ProPublica’s Investigation Into RealPage’s YieldStar Software Shows That Algorithms Aren’t All That

Just reading the story is a jaw-dropper: ProPublica, the online independent, nonprofit newsroom that “produces investigative journalism with moral force” is saying that Richardson-based RealPage is using proprietary algorithms to help landlords raise rents, turn profits, and basically screw renters out of affordable housing. The algorithm, dubbed YieldStar,...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Some low to moderate income residents in Denison could qualify for home repairs. But first, the city needs contractors to do the work. The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant (also known as CDBG) and the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program.
DENISON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond

As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies

A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Big Bluestem Trail At Grand Park In Frisco, Texas To Debut In November

The city of Frisco is almost ready to debut the Big Bluestem Trail within Grand Park. On November 19 the trail will be open to the public. On opening day the city of Frisco invites residents to join a trail walk at 9 a.m. Registration is mandatory, and the walk will be limited to the first 250 people. A $20 registration fee will allow you to join the trail walk and get a commemorative long-sleeved shirt.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Two Fires In McKinney Are Being Investigated

A church, home and restaurant were destroyed after two fires last night in McKinney, Texas. There have not been any reports of injuries, and an investigation is underway into the origin of both fires. Just after midnight on October 24, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a report of a...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.  Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy