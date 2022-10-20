Read full article on original website
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Weir: Denton County Commissioners put $650 million proposition on the ballot
On August 16, 2022, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously called for a $650 million bond election proposition to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to improve roads, bridges, and highways. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008, about 14 years ago.
Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown
Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.
A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
Despite Indictment, Texas State Representative Will Be On The Ballot
In July, Frederick Frazier, a candidate for Texas House State Representative was indicted. Previous reports also show that he has been investigated for excessive use of force as a police officer. But with less than a month until the election, Frazier could still be elected. Running for Texas House from...
dallasexpress.com
Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List
A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
ProPublica’s Investigation Into RealPage’s YieldStar Software Shows That Algorithms Aren’t All That
Just reading the story is a jaw-dropper: ProPublica, the online independent, nonprofit newsroom that “produces investigative journalism with moral force” is saying that Richardson-based RealPage is using proprietary algorithms to help landlords raise rents, turn profits, and basically screw renters out of affordable housing. The algorithm, dubbed YieldStar,...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
KXII.com
Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Some low to moderate income residents in Denison could qualify for home repairs. But first, the city needs contractors to do the work. The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant (also known as CDBG) and the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program.
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund raises $7.5M from Sunflower Bank, makes first investment in East Dallas housing development
The Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund, launched by the city to expand affordable housing and economic development, has made its first project investment and closed its first investor, bringing new capital to Dallas communities. On Sept. 15, 2022, DHOF closed a $3.4 million investment to support construction of Kiva East, a...
Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies
A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
Big Bluestem Trail At Grand Park In Frisco, Texas To Debut In November
The city of Frisco is almost ready to debut the Big Bluestem Trail within Grand Park. On November 19 the trail will be open to the public. On opening day the city of Frisco invites residents to join a trail walk at 9 a.m. Registration is mandatory, and the walk will be limited to the first 250 people. A $20 registration fee will allow you to join the trail walk and get a commemorative long-sleeved shirt.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Two Fires In McKinney Are Being Investigated
A church, home and restaurant were destroyed after two fires last night in McKinney, Texas. There have not been any reports of injuries, and an investigation is underway into the origin of both fires. Just after midnight on October 24, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a report of a...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
