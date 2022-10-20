Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
WDSU
Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting someone at Ponchatoula bar
NOLA.com
34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash
A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating Lakeview carjacking with infant in car
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate woman struck, killed on Claiborne Avenue
fox8live.com
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
cenlanow.com
One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond
HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
Hammond man killed in crash, authorities say
wbrz.com
Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
WDSU
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
