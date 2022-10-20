Read full article on original website
Parking rates change across Seattle starting today
It’s going to cost you more for parking on the street in most parts of Seattle. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reports their new rates begin today. This is the last of three rate hikes planned for this year. SDOT said the new prices are based on parking data and seasonable trends and vary by time of day.
Gov. Inslee touts state investments in school health center
Gov. Jay Inslee said a school’s new health center in the Edmonds School District will be a “vital” resource for those students. Speaking at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood Monday, Inslee said the center is providing most services a primary care visit covers, including physical exams, mental and reproductive health tailored to students.
Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases
Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and the emergency department is sometimes running at 200% of its designed physical capacity.
Biannual workshop held in King County for women interested in pursuing firefighting, EMS careers
The King County Fire Chiefs Association along with King County Emergency Medical Services are working to recruit more women into joining the firefighting and EMS workforce. On October 22 and 23, a two-day workshop was held in Federal Way. More than 30 women participated in the workshop and spent the...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bolt Creek Fire team completes containment strategy, will withdraw
The incident management team of wide-ranging officials fighting the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish will withdraw on Saturday morning, fire officials said. The decision comes as winds blow smoke westward and forecasters predict two weather systems carrying precipitation for the region over the weekend. Fire officials expect nearly two inches of rain by Saturday morning.
Relief on the way as smoky skies linger across WA
Some people in western Washington like the glorious heat of summer. Others like the coziness the rain provides. Some even like the snow so they can head to the mountains and snowboard or ski. But one thing we can all agree on: ‘Go away, smoke!’. And we’re close.
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
Wildfire smoke again pollutes Pacific Northwest air
The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia, south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying the smoke around Seattle was causing unhealthy air and that people should close windows and limit time outdoors. Other areas around Puget Sound were experiencing air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse, the agency said.
Rain washes away smoke as weather cools down this weekend
After thick smoke clogged the skies, stifling Seattleites’ lungs with unhealthy air, the haze that has been hanging over the city for the past few weeks is starting to clear. The air quality is improved for most of the area Friday morning, according to the Washington Smoke Blog, with...
Seattle’s Fremont Bridge undergoes maintenance
The Fremont Bridge was closed between 11:59 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday due to bridge deck maintenance. This video from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) captured the noise the bridge was making. SDOT raised the bridge so crews could weld and repair the deck. “Crew members will be...
Lake Stevens High School evacuates due to bomb threat
Lake Stevens High School has been evacuated because of a bomb threat. The district said all students and staff are safe, but they are not being released from school, and parents should not come to campus. Police and other emergency teams are conducting a sweep of the school. The school...
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
North Bend to conserve water during driest weather in decades
The extremely dry weather has prompted the City of North Bend to order more water conservation until further notice, restricting landscape irrigation. Starting this Thursday, Oct. 20, Stage 2 of the city’s Water Conservation Ordinance goes into effect, with restrictions ranging from how often and when residents can irrigate their lawns to water served at restaurants only on request.
Kent ordinance bans camping outside designated camping area
Another Pacific Northwest community has increased restrictions for homeless encampments, making it easier for sweeps and cleanups to occur, with the Kent City Council voting 6-0 Monday night to enact new rules banning public camping. This new ordinance adds to the list of places people may not set up camp...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
SR 520 ramp closed through February for vibration testing
“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
Free Seattle eye clinic provides prescriptions for nearly 1,000
If you or someone you know need an eye exam and new glasses but can’t afford it – today’s the day to head to Seattle Center. The Seattle Center Foundation and Seattle/King County Clinic are offering free eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Thursday and extending through Sunday.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west side of Index, emergency management...
