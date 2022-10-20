Are there really more recalls in the past few years or are we simply paying more attention to them? Stellantis has three more to add to the pile, focused on the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, and Ram 1500. The first is an add-on to the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 fuel high-pressure fuel pump recall that has already snared nearly 140,000 Jeep and Rams from the 2014 to 2020 model years. Seems EcoDiesels from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 model years didn't get fixed in time, either, and now they're joining the herd.

