Bakersfield Californian
JetBlue Announces Third Quarter 2022 Profit
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2022:. Reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.21 (1) in the third quarter of 2022 versus adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.59 (1) in the third quarter of 2019.
