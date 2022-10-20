ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

JetBlue Announces Third Quarter 2022 Profit

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2022:. Reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.21 (1) in the third quarter of 2022 versus adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.59 (1) in the third quarter of 2019.

