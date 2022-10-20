Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Storms on Tuesday, some strong
You will notice an increase in cloud cover overnight as the next cold front approaches. Morning temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s. While the Tuesday morning commute will be dry, showers and storms begin to develop in the early afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain, scattered storms and gusty winds. There is a Wind Advisory starting at 9 a.m.
WAAY-TV
First Grade Forecasters at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary
First grade forecasters are in the making at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary!. These 88 first grade superstars learned all about tornadoes, rain, snow, and the StormTracker 31 vehicle. We even took a wonderful literary journey through a thunderstorm with Franklin the turtle and his friends Beaver, Hawk, and Fox!. These students asked...
Comments / 0