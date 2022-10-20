Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Maple Blues Coffee truck is making its rounds in Craig this weekend
Maple Blues Coffee is a local food and beverage truck that takes full advantage of its mobile platform with rotating locations throughout the week, though owner Nikki Robinson will be setting up shop at a few upcoming local events as well. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Maple Blues will be serving...
Craig Daily Press
CNCC dental students visit Horizons Specialized Services
Local dental hygiene students were able to visit Horizons Specialized Services residents last week to do some outreach about essential dental hygiene care. On Oct. 13, five second-year dental students from Colorado Northwestern Community College made a trip to Horizons in Craig to educate staff and residents about dental care practices. Students were able to train staff on how to help residents better care for their oral health.
