Local dental hygiene students were able to visit Horizons Specialized Services residents last week to do some outreach about essential dental hygiene care. On Oct. 13, five second-year dental students from Colorado Northwestern Community College made a trip to Horizons in Craig to educate staff and residents about dental care practices. Students were able to train staff on how to help residents better care for their oral health.

CRAIG, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO