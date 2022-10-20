Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Sony Xperia Ace IV Will Be A 5.5" Budget Smartphone
The Sony Xperia Ace IV will be a budget smartphone with a 5.5-inch display, it seems. The phone’s specifications have leaked out, suggesting a rather modest list of specifications. The Sony Xperia Ace IV is an upcoming budget smartphone, and its specs just surfaced. According to Sumaho Digest (originally...
Android Headlines
Vivo Unveils Global Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13
Vivo has announced a new version of its Android-based OS. Global Funtouch OS 13 is now official, and it’s based on Android 13, of course. This skin will be rolling out to both Vivo and iQOO devices. The company not only changed up the design with this build, but...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Android Headlines
Galaxy A54 Packs A Larger Battery Than This Year's Model
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is taking shape bit by bit. Earlier this month, we learned that the phone will feature a 50MP primary camera at the back, a downgrade from the 64MP camera found on this year’s Galaxy 53. We now have details about its battery capacity, and it’s a minor upgrade from the current model.
Android Headlines
Samsung Adds Matter Support To Its SmartThings Platform
Samsung is rolling out Matter support on its SmartThings platform. The company will update its SmartThings hub and mobile app to let users control or manage any Matter-compliant smart device through SmartThings. As long as the device is Matter certified, it will fit right in on their existing smart home ecosystem with no compatibility issues.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Android Headlines
Transfer WhatsApp From Your Samsung To Your iPhone
When it comes to Android phones, Samsung is one of the top choices, but it also has some drawbacks. One of the major drawbacks is that Samsung phones don’t update with the latest Android software immediately when it comes out. After a while, you have to upgrade your phone if you want the latest Android version. iPhone, however, lasts longer than Android as it offers software updates to its users for up to five to six years.
Android Headlines
Samsung Partners With Maison Margiela For Limited Z Flip 4
Tech companies are no strangers to releasing limited edition branded versions of their products. Samsung is one of them, and it partnered with Maison Margiela to produce limited edition Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices. This device is going to be targeted at people really into fashion and luxury devices. The...
Android Headlines
Motorola Razr 2022 Is Now Available In Europe, What About The US?
The Motorola Razr 2022 was announced back in August. It was first launched in China, and at the time, we didn’t really know anything about its availability outside of China. Not long ago, it was confirmed that the phone will be coming to more markets. The Motorola Razr 2022 is now available in Europe, in various countries.
Android Headlines
Top Advice For Buying Crypto On Your Android Smartphone
Trading crypto on android applications is now extremely user-friendly and feasible. Being an android user, you ought to save this piece for your own profitability. Trading crypto on android devices can save you investment costs, reduce fees, and be cheaper as compared to IOS devices. Entering The World Of Crypto.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
Android Headlines
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung's Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro Is A Rugged Phone With 108MP Camera & 120Hz Display
Ulefone has announced a new rugged smartphone, the Armor 17 Pro. This phone offers some features that are not all that common on rugged smartphones. The device comes with a 120Hz display and a 108MP camera. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro comes with a really nice design… for a rugged...
The terrific Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV is still at a lowest ever price right now
The Sony A95K is still at its lowest-ever price in Amazon's OLED TV deals - on both sizes of television.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Appears Online With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Shortly after the Galaxy S23, Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 Ultra also appeared on an online benchmark. The US version of the upcoming Galaxy flagship (model number SM-S918U) recently popped up on benchmarking platform Geekbench, confirming some of its key specs. Its Geekbench scores are on par with the vanilla model (SM-S911U).
Android Headlines
Wear OS Backup Could Back Up A Lot Of Your Watch's Data
Nowadays, there are plenty of options to back up our data on our devices. Google lets you back up your phone’s data, and it will soon allow the same thing for Wear OS. According to an APK deep dive by 9To5Google, it appears that the Wear OS backups feature may really come in handy.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A51 Gets New Update In The US With Security Enhancements
Samsung‘s Galaxy A51 is receiving a new software update in the US. No, Android 13 hasn’t arrived early for the phone. But the 2020 mid-ranger is getting the latest, October 2022 Android security patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) is currently available to the unlocked 4G models. The carrier-locked variants should also join the party soon.
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Android Headlines
First Global Foldable Handset From HONOR Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
HONOR is planning to announce its first global foldable smartphone in Q1 2023, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company already revealed the launch timeframe last month, while it also confirmed that the phone would be available globally. Well, WinFuture.de now says that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp Is Testing Avatars That You Can Send As Stickers
WhatsApp is borrowing a fun feature from its sibling Facebook. The popular instant messaging app is testing avatars. As you might have guessed, this feature lets you create a 3D virtual representation of yourself on the app. You can use the avatar as your profile picture or send it as stickers in chats. You may also be able to use it during video calls.
