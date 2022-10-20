ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare providers encourage mammograms as early as possible

By Scott Brown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is breast cancer awareness month and a perfect time to encourage women and men to get regular screenings. Breast cancer screenings can not only save lives but also money, as breast cancer treatment has the highest treatment cost of any cancer.

Dr. Charissa Geyer says breast cancer is diagnosed most often in New Mexico and is the second-leading cause of death among all other cancers. “This is why it’s very important to get your screening done early and often,” Dr. Geyer says.

