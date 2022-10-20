ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ maker pleads guilty to trying to sell them

By David Rees
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MPIe_0igoCR0400

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Ohio National Guard member, who was previously charged with making terroristic threats against a Jewish school in April, has pleaded guilty to selling “ghost guns” with a 3D printer.

Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to selling guns that were made whole or in part with a 3D printer, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Kenneth Parker. Develin was arrested by federal agents in June and admitted to making the guns to sell and possessing devices to convert rifles and pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

Hilliard family sues Amazon for selling product that led to 16-year-old’s death by suicide

Develin is also facing local charges in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas after he made a terroristic threat against the Jewish K-12 school Columbus Torah Academy . While working there as a private security guard, Develin posted a photo on social media holding a handgun and a caption that read, “I’m at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone’s problem,” according to court documents.

Agents discovered more than 25 firearms during a search warrant of his home, along with night vision goggles, ballistic plates, a ballistic helmet, first aid equipment and ammunition in his car. On April 14, Develin was ordered under house arrest after paying a bond of $125,000.

Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday

In his federal plea agreement, Develin admitted to hiding and burning illegal firearms parts in March, said Parker. Text messages also show Develin discussing hiding and destroying incriminating evidence.

Unlawfully engaging in manufacturing and dealing machine guns are federal crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison, said Parker. Selling any firearms without a license is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 11

wa54321
4d ago

Government overreach in its finest form shouldn’t be illegal in the United States but then I don’t think automatic firearms should be illegal either

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
10TV

FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Ohio electronics store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio

NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
NELSONVILLE, OH
wcbe.org

Columbus man pleads guilty to making and selling "ghost guns"

25-year old Thomas Develin pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to making and selling the untraceable weapons. He also admitted to possessing the devices to convert pistols and semi-automatic rifles to fully automatic weapons. Develin was initially arrested by local authorities after he allegedly made anti-Semitic and terroristic threats while...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Honda, LG to Bring 2,200 Jobs to Ohio with EV Battery Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global automaker and its battery...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy