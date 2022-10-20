Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with 2 kids in North Las Vegas
A suspect is in custody after they stole a van with two young kids inside, according to North Las Vegas police.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue
Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas valley neighborhood
Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend.
8newsnow.com
Baby's Bounty offers safe sleeping class
A suspect is in custody after they stole a van with two young kids inside, according to North Las Vegas police.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.
8newsnow.com
Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday
Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.
Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Oct. 23, 2022
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Oct. 23, 2022 6:45 p.m.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Already a change in NDOT’s new HOV rules
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are now new rules now in place when it comes to HOV lanes on Las Vegas freeways. And there’s already a twist. The Nevada Dept of Transportation has been updating freeway signs to show that HOV lanes are no longer enforced 24/7. NDOT’s Justin Hokpins with the new rule:
8newsnow.com
UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
8newsnow.com
When We Were Young Festival cancels activities for Saturday because of wind warning
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The forecast of high winds, with gusts up to nearly 50 mph, for the Las Vegas valley has forced the cancellation of Saturday shows and activities for the When We Were Young Festival. Festival organizers announced the move on their website, Facebook and other social...
8newsnow.com
Watch & Win Contest: PBR Tickets
Watch, Call and Win Tickets to PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022. 2 tickets to the PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022, will be awarded to the 1st caller with the correct keyword of the day during 8 News Now at 4pm each day from October 24th to October 28th, 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between October 24th through October 28th to obtain the keyword. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for dates between November 4th through November 6th, 2022, and pre-determined by the PBR. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates do not apply. Winners will pick up their seated tickets at the KLAS 8 News Now studios before November 4th, 2022. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $60. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.
