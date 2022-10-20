ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue

Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police. Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl …. Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas valley neighborhood

Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas …. Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. Police: Suspect in custody after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Baby's Bounty offers safe sleeping class

Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas …. Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. Police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with …. A suspect is in custody after they stole a van with two young kids...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m. Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas …. Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. Police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday

Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel. Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Meteor over NW Arizona – video from Christina Chitwood. Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night. Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Oct. 23, 2022

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Oct. 23, 2022 6:45 p.m. Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas …. Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. Police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with …. A suspect is in custody...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Watch & Win Contest: PBR Tickets

Watch, Call and Win Tickets to PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022. 2 tickets to the PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022, will be awarded to the 1st caller with the correct keyword of the day during 8 News Now at 4pm each day from October 24th to October 28th, 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between October 24th through October 28th to obtain the keyword. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for dates between November 4th through November 6th, 2022, and pre-determined by the PBR. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates do not apply. Winners will pick up their seated tickets at the KLAS 8 News Now studios before November 4th, 2022. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $60. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy