Governor's Office Wades Into Noe Valley Toilet Controversy, Says Funds Will Be Withheld
Once again, Gavin Newsom's administration is admonishing San Francisco and its slow-moving, needlessly costly bureaucracy, and holding funds hostage for a planned public toilet in Noe Valley until the city can figure out how to make it less stupidly expensive. Last week we learned of the planned public toilet in...
Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
Homelessness Among Latinx Residents in SF Has Skyrocketed Since COVID-19 Pandemic
Estimates put that as many as 20,000 people in SF will experience homelessness in 2022. Although members of the Latinx community make up 16% of the city's total residents, the demographic now makes up more than 30% of SF's unhoused population — a huge increase since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Monday Morning Headlines: No Remains Found In Buried Car In Atherton
Atherton police confirmed Monday that no human remains and nothing "unusual or suspicious" was found in the unearthed Mercedes-Benz. The car, reportedly stolen in 1992 and likely buried there by a former owner with ties to crime, was discovered by landscapers on Thursday. [Chronicle]. Governor Gavin Newsom once again vowed...
SF to Deploy 150 'Ambassadors' to Make Downtown Shopping District Feel Safer This Holiday Season
After the PR disaster that San Francisco faced last year around the holidays, with smash-and-grab robberies being conducted left and right by coordinated gaggles of thieves, the mayor is hoping for a calmer season this year. Mayor London Breed has a plan to deploy 150 street ambassadors from the nonprofit...
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, Marina Sub
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]. A suspect in a robbery and attempted...
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco
There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
Sunday Afternoon House Fire In Outer Sunset Displaces Multiple Residents
Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents. A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900...
Buried '90s Mercedes Fully Removed From Bay Area Estate
After landscapers found an old Mercedes-Benz convertible buried at an Atherton estate this past Thursday, a media frenzy grew around why it was hidden. Well, police Saturday completely excavated the car and have sent it to a crime lab to help give more details around the whole situation. We've been...
Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen
A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint
There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
