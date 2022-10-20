ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: No Remains Found In Buried Car In Atherton

Atherton police confirmed Monday that no human remains and nothing "unusual or suspicious" was found in the unearthed Mercedes-Benz. The car, reportedly stolen in 1992 and likely buried there by a former owner with ties to crime, was discovered by landscapers on Thursday. [Chronicle]. Governor Gavin Newsom once again vowed...
ATHERTON, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, Marina Sub

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]. A suspect in a robbery and attempted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
SFist

At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco

There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Buried '90s Mercedes Fully Removed From Bay Area Estate

After landscapers found an old Mercedes-Benz convertible buried at an Atherton estate this past Thursday, a media frenzy grew around why it was hidden. Well, police Saturday completely excavated the car and have sent it to a crime lab to help give more details around the whole situation. We've been...
ATHERTON, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen

A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint

There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
OAKLAND, CA

