Sheridan Media
2022 Christmas Stroll button design contest winner to be announced
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger will announce the winner of the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest and unveil the winning design at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Council Chambers in Sheridan’s City Hall. Every year, Sheridan County students...
Sheridan Media
Start-Up Challenge Finalists- O. clarkii Reels
We begin our series today on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists are vying for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Zac Sexton is Co-Owner of O. clarkii Reels, a premium semi-automatic fly reel that contains numerous features not available on any reel sold in North America.
Sheridan Media
Jim Bridger Part 3: Guide and Army Scout
In part three of Jim Bridger’s story we will see his contribution to the Sheridan area and the part he played in Red Cloud’s war. After the Mormons burned his trading post on the Green River, Bridger leased the land to the army, and they built and garrisoned a fort where his trading post had stood. Many of these buildings still stand today at the Fort Bridger State Historical Site.
Sheridan Media
Campbell County at Sheridan Football Highlights – 10/21/22
0:22 Campbell County punts. Dane Steel returns 38 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Campbell County 0. 0:43 Cael Gilbertson 21 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Campbell County 34. 1:11 Alex Haswell sacks Drube. Drube fumbles. Rater Tomlinson returns 21 yards for TD – Sheridan 14 Campbell County 0.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 3rd At 2022 4A East Conference Meet
Gillette was the site of the 6-team 4A East Conference Meet. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton finished 2nd and 3rd in the diving event. The 200 yard Freestyle Relay team finished 2nd. Olivia Dannhaus finished 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke. Team Scores: Cheyenne Central – 316…Campbell County – 263…Sheridan...
