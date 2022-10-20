Read full article on original website
theshafterpress.com
Plans for Wasco Police Department underway
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was unanimously passed to approve police department start-up positions and pay ranges. According to a staff report, the council and staff are moving forward with research, planning and actions leading to establishing a Wasco Police Department. Currently, the city outsources law enforcement to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.
2 arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries: Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Simon Ford, 42, and Desiree Garza, 38, after serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane on Oct. 20. According to police, investigators found […]
calcoastnews.com
Man shot, killed inside car in Santa Maria
A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
2 men arrested suspected of thefts from Bakersfield businesses: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two men were arrested on suspicion of theft from local businesses. Officials said detectives arrested Johnathan A. Perkins, 51, and Marcus A. Gonzales, 29, during a retail theft operation on Oct. 19. According to police, Perkins was booked into the Kern County Jail on theft-related charges. […]
BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
wascotrib.com
The Charles Craig Classic returns
The Wasco FFA chapter and Wasco AG Boosters hosted their 3rd annual Charles Craig Classic for Wasco, Shafter, Delano, Taft and McFarland students. The competition was held at the WHS farm laboratory. The event was in honor of the late Dr. Charles Craig, who served as an agriculature instructor for...
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South Hi Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC Yukon or similar vehicle hit...
Pedestrian killed in South H Street crash, driver fled from scene: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said the deadly collision happened just before 8:15 p.m. on South H Street just north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive. A man was found in the roadway […]
Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale
The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
Bakersfield Now
Police recover stolen French Bulldog, continues search for suspect
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police officers recover a stolen French Bulldog, but is searching for the alleged suspect. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft investigation. BPD said...
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Edison Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash on Edison Highway, west of State Route 184 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. During their investigation, officers said they […]
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
TRIP has scheduled overnight highway closures in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is continuing to work on the roads of Bakersfield. They’ve announced three overnight road closures beginning on Sunday, October 23rd.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Serious Injuries in Saturday Morning Vehicle Rollover
A male suffered major injuries following a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 near Goleta on Saturday morning. At 7:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the southbound lanes, just south of Dos Pueblos Canyon and discovered a pickup truck had rolled over and crashed approximately 20 feet off the roadway.
Investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire
Kern County Fire is asking the public's help to identify three people who they believe are involved with setting a fire inside the Party City on Rosedale Tuesday night.
theshafterpress.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
