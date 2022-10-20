Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed their doors at 7 Carroll Ave this past September, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down. “The Show Must Go On” will take place Friday, October 28th, at The JPT with the premiere of “Friends Are Forever”, a short film and documentary by Alex Lawson and Shawn Cai.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year
A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
mybackyardnews.com
WOONSOCKET – TWO NEW EXHIBITS AT MOWC
Two New Exhibits Open at the Museum of Work & Culture. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) – To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, invites the public to explore two new exhibits, Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry, and Communities of the Blackstone River and Hollywood Comes to Woonsocket.
New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November
For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
Turnto10.com
'The Conjuring' house makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Harrisville house made famous in "The Conjuring," movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise, and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to those...
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
Human remains found in Central Falls
The remains were found Monday in the area of Broad and Sheridan streets.
Boy Scouts hold first jamboree in 20+ years
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America held its first jamboree in more than 20 years. The three-day event kicked off at Fort Adams in Newport Friday, where scouts participated in various activities like fishing, climbing, and sailing. 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian emceed the event. Multiple […]
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
brown.edu
Family Weekend brings together students, families from across the world
Parents, siblings and other family members joined students on College Hill to experience three days of Brown University’s distinct academic and extracurricular life. A long-running fall tradition, Family Weekend offered families the opportunity to reunite with students on campus for three days of activities — from lectures and athletic events to archaeological digs and concerts — that aimed to capture the breadth of a Brown educational experience.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
ecori.org
Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island
Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
Fall River grove renamed to honor neglected teen who died
A grove at a Fall River park was renamed to honor the life of David Almond.
Comments / 0