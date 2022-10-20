ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard

As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year

A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
FALL RIVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

WOONSOCKET – TWO NEW EXHIBITS AT MOWC

Two New Exhibits Open at the Museum of Work & Culture. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) – To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, invites the public to explore two new exhibits, Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry, and Communities of the Blackstone River and Hollywood Comes to Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November

For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A classic case of generous giving in Johnston

There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Boy Scouts hold first jamboree in 20+ years

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America held its first jamboree in more than 20 years. The three-day event kicked off at Fort Adams in Newport Friday, where scouts participated in various activities like fishing, climbing, and sailing. 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian emceed the event. Multiple […]
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River

If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
FALL RIVER, MA
brown.edu

Family Weekend brings together students, families from across the world

Parents, siblings and other family members joined students on College Hill to experience three days of Brown University’s distinct academic and extracurricular life. A long-running fall tradition, Family Weekend offered families the opportunity to reunite with students on campus for three days of activities — from lectures and athletic events to archaeological digs and concerts — that aimed to capture the breadth of a Brown educational experience.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island

Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy