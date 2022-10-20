ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Reginald Denny
4d ago

the most horrifying part of this story is that 1 only 1 parent came to protest this class. shame on Cheyenne and shame on the parents that will soon be paying for the brain washing machine of their school district.

Guest
4d ago

I guess I’m getting old. We should be teaching kids how to balance a check book. Poor use of classroom time.

Rick Donnelly
3d ago

Typical school administration nonsense with contempt for the dolts in our community. Keep your morally corrupt agendas out of our schools and curriculum. If parents want their children to go down this path, let him/her/them do it in the home not in our schools.

