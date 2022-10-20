Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals

Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
wdayradionow.com
Former Cass County Sheriff criticizes campaign tactics of current Deputy, Supporters
(Fargo, ND) -- A former Cass County Sheriff is criticizing the campaign tactics of a current deputy. Paul Laney called out sheriff-candidate Mathew King and his supporters, calling into question his role in the release of employee discipline records. "In my entire career, anybody who knows me, knows I served...
wdayradionow.com
Roundtable discussion in Fargo works through opioid crisis in area
(Fargo, ND) -- Several of the area's local and statewide law enforcement and political offices are talking opioids and the effect they're having on the Red River Valley. Earlier this week, The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in Fargo and surrounding areas. The goal was to reignite the conversation about opioids and related overdoses and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.
wdayradionow.com
CAIR wants Investigation into motive behind Fargo Muslim Cemetery Vandalism
(Fargo, ND) -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants an investigation into a possible bias motive behind vandalism at a Fargo Muslim cemetery. The vandalism happened Friday at the cemetery in the eight-thousand block of 25th Street South. CAIR officials say the cemetery building and items...
Heitkamp files ethics complaint against Rep Jason Dockter
KX News' Josh Meny sat down with Heitkamp to learn more about his ethics complaint against Dockter.
wdayradionow.com
Vandalism reported at Islamic cemetery in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A spokesperson for the local Islamic community shared her reaction after hearing about vandalism at an Islamic cemetery in south Fargo. "So we were saddened by it essentially. This is something that happened on a day of a funeral that we found out. This is difficult for families, you know if you can't bury your loved one on the day you planned to," said Heidi Soliman.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota, Minnesota gas prices continue to dip below National average
(Fargo, ND) -- The average price at the pump continues to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular has fell to just under three dollars and 66 cents, as the national average declined to three-80 a gallon. The lowest prices continue...
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man killed in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
kvrr.com
Fargo drug case involves hundreds of pounds of meth, several more to face charges
FARGO (KVRR) – A federal prosecutor says the number of people charged in connection with a large-scale drug investigation that led to a raid at a south Fargo home in September is expected to grow significantly. At least ten people are named as defendants in the case. Assistant U.S....
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead street to close amid sewer project
(Moorhead, MN) -- Work is about to begin on a street project that could effect the way you get around Moorhead. Starting Tuesday, portions of 8th Street North will be closed for a brick sewer re-lining project. Also, several blocks of 8th Street North and Center Avenue will have one lane of traffic in each direction:
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
wdayradionow.com
MSUM’s Florence Named The NSIC Football Offensive Player of the Week
Minnesota State University Moorhead redshirt freshman wide receiver Gage Florence has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Florence set a school and NSIC single game record with 21 receptions. He also had 215 yards receiving and three touchdowns....
Much-needed moisture is on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Clouds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain/snow highlight the forecast for the next several days. Many of us are favored to see a half an inch or more of moisture with the chance for a trace to a few inches of slushy snow.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for missing man
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say Waylon High Bear has been missing since he was discharged from a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital Friday night. He stands 5 feet 11 inches...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
