Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals

(Fargo, ND) -- A spokesperson for the local Islamic community shared her reaction after hearing about vandalism at an Islamic cemetery in south Fargo. "So we were saddened by it essentially. This is something that happened on a day of a funeral that we found out. This is difficult for families, you know if you can't bury your loved one on the day you planned to," said Heidi Soliman.

FARGO, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO