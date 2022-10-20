Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Yardbarker
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Yardbarker
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout
We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers. Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
The Cowboys’ struggling offensive line is still a concern
The NFL season is going into week seven and while most teams have overcome their struggles, some haven't. The Dallas Cowboys have been playing a million times better than in week one, but problems still loom large with six weeks down. One of those problems — a major one —...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives
Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Yardbarker
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins
The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks
The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young
DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
Yardbarker
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft
The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
9News
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster has unusual explanation for Chiefs’ big day
The Kansas City Chiefs put together what may have been their most impressive offensive game of the season so far on Sunday, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks he knows why. The Chiefs put up 44 points on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a blowout win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Yardbarker
Five possible Kansas City Chiefs trade targets at the Nov. 1 deadline, including Robert Quinn
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again serious title contenders in 2022, and that means Andy Reid and the brass could feel adding one or two more key pieces to the roster could be what helps bring another Super Bowl to Missouri. The Chiefs are tied for the second-best record...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Given that they have had a 0-2 start to their season, a win against the unbeaten Trail Blazers would be the best possible way to secure the first win of the season. This game between the Lakers and Blazers was...
