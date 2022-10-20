ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Cowboys’ struggling offensive line is still a concern

The NFL season is going into week seven and while most teams have overcome their struggles, some haven't. The Dallas Cowboys have been playing a million times better than in week one, but problems still loom large with six weeks down. One of those problems — a major one —...
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
NEW YORK STATE
9News

Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster has unusual explanation for Chiefs’ big day

The Kansas City Chiefs put together what may have been their most impressive offensive game of the season so far on Sunday, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks he knows why. The Chiefs put up 44 points on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a blowout win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO

