Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays
The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey dismantles Tennessee 6-0
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
Red and Black
Georgia-Tennessee kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
Kickoff of Georgia’s Saturday, Nov. 5, matchup against Tennessee is set for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The television broadcast will be on CBS and will likely feature a top 5 matchup in Athens, in what could be the highest rated game in Sanford history. The SEC East title...
Red and Black
UGA Asian American Student Association hosts APIDA Night Market
Hundreds of students from all cultural backgrounds lined up to enter the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Night Market hosted by the University of Georgia Asian American Student Association on Saturday night. The event took place on the Tate West Lawn and hosted booths from various Asian-based organizations and fraternities....
Red and Black
3 ways to celebrate Halloween in Athens without partying
When the temperature drops below 70 degrees and Jittery Joe’s releases its fall flavors, the people of Athens know that autumn has arrived in full swing — even if it still feels like summer on some days. For most University of Georgia students, the first taste of fall means that it's time to start planning something that is anticipated all year — Halloween weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
Red and Black
WUOG 90.5 FM celebrates 50 years with Birth-O-Ween concert
Over the past 50 years of delivering music to the University of Georgia and Athens, WUOG 90.5 FM has sensationalized sound even through years of change within radio as UGA’s alternative college radio station. What made Saturday night particularly special was WUOG’s annual Halloween concert, intuitively titled “Birth-O-Ween,'' to...
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
northgwinnettvoice.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Buford Homecoming 2022
Unlike many schools, Buford City Schools’ Homecoming celebrations involve more than just the high school. Each school participates in the week-long festivities that honor the many traditions that make Buford uniquely Buford. While activities occur during the week, Friday is by far the best day of Homecoming. On Friday...
Red and Black
West Broad Farmers Market returns annual fall festival
On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting
ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
northgwinnettvoice.com
A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans
Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
Red and Black
UPDATE: Athens teen seriously injured after shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department believes that the 13-year-old boy who sustained serious injuries from a shooting at his Athens residence on Saturday was shot by his 3-year-old nephew who obtained a loaded handgun. The two boys resided at the same residence in Essex Court, a cul-de-sac off Cedar Shoals...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Athens group files complaint with Ga Board of Elections
Cshanyse Allen, president of Inner East Athens, says her group has filed a complaint with the state Elections Board, alleging collusion on the part of Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, and current Commissioners Jesse Houle and Melissa Link. At issue is Parker’s August resignation and an alleged plot to have current District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link run in a special election to fill the vacant seat in District 2. A special election has been scheduled for next March.
Comments / 0