We begin our series today on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists are vying for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Zac Sexton is Co-Owner of O. clarkii Reels, a premium semi-automatic fly reel that contains numerous features not available on any reel sold in North America.

