ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

In 'Wendell & Wild,' stop motion moves to an Afro-punk beat

By JAKE COYLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1robA4_0igo91jd00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The spooky, sublime stop-motion animation worlds of Henry Selick are feasts for the eye that can burrow into the imaginations of young minds. In films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Coraline,” the dark, handmade curiosities of Selick have tended to leave a mark.

“That’s what I hope for all my films,” says Selick, 69, smiling. “To shake up those kids but not mess them up for good.”

Jordan Peele, the writer-director of "Get Out," "Us" and "Nope," was one of those shaken kids.

“I remember seeing ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ when I was a kid,” Peele says of the 1994 film. “My mother had the wherewithal to buy all the figurines at Macy’s before the film came out. She was like: ‘This is going to be a classic.’ It was transformative for me as an artist.”

But, partly due to an abruptly canceled passion project for Pixar called "The Shadow King," it's been 13 years since Selick's last film, "Coraline." Back in 2015, Selick met with Peele about making what would become "Wendell & Wild." At the time, Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were still making "Key & Peele." "Get Out," which would launch Peele as Hollywood's foremost horror practitioner and an in-demand filmmaker, hadn't come out yet.

“He let me read the screenplay. I knew it was good," says Selick. “He was like, ‘We've got to set up ‘Wendell & Wild’ before the film comes out. It might not work out.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Seven years after that first meeting, "Wendell & Wild," produced and co-written by Peele, is finally arriving in select theaters Friday and on Netflix on Oct. 28. It heralds not just the return of Selick but the anticipated reunion of Key and Peele, who voice the film's titular demons.

But "Wendell & Wild" is also a stop-motion animation unlike any before it. Its lead character — something Peele pushed — isn't Wendell or Wild but Kat (Lyric Ross), a young orphan with green Afro puffs of hair who attends Catholic school. There are elements of death, grief and whimsy that will remind moviegoers of Selick's earlier films. But there is also a vivid Afro-punk spirit to match the movie's Black protagonist, who carries a boombox with an eyeball woofer. The multicultural cast includes Ving Rhames, James Hong and Angela Bassett. The giddy needle drops feature Living Colour, TV on the Radio and Ibeyi.

“It was a character and a world that if I had seen this when I was that age, it would have been a whole different level of transformation,” Peele, 43, said in an interview alongside Selick, Key and Ross at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

In the opening scenes of the PG-13-rated "Wendell & Wild,” Kat's parents are killed in a car accident. She's later coaxed into summoning them from the underworld by the devious Wendell and Wild. She's no pushover, though. Years of foster care and juvenile detention have hardened the combat boot-wearing Kat into brash goth heroine.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Ross says recalling the first time she saw a model for her character. “What I loved is the whole Afro Punk style and the green, natural hair. I feel like if anyone can rock that, it’s Black girls. I was in awe. She’s gorgeous.”

Wendell and Wild were rendered more like caricatures of Peele and Key with a demonic twist. The belly on Wild, Peele thinks, is a touch too large. But the film meant the comic duo's most substantial collaboration in years. They were determined to spend as much time together recording to get the natural rhythm of their still stunningly funny interplay. Selick estimates that he has several comedy albums worth of outtakes from their sessions.

“That you would let somebody improvise in this art form,” marvels Key. “The fact that he would allow us that freedom knowing it would take two months just to make someone’s mouth open.”

Later this fall, "Wendell & Wild" will be joined on Netflix by another stop-motion animated film, Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio." But such releases remain a rarity for the form, a painstaking process requiring great patience.

“It comes in fashion for very brief amounts of time, and then the executives at the studios go: 'Oh my god! No stop motion. It takes too long,'” says Selick. “It’s a rare occurrence.”

During the early pandemic, while computer animation revved into high gear, production at the Portland, Oregon, set of “Wendell & Wild” had to shut down. Selick would sometimes have 30 sets going simultaneously, each requiring constant, minute manipulation. Nearby fires also intruded on the production.

"How many weeks did you shoot that first one?" Selick asks Peele. "Three weeks," responds Peele, causing Selick to let out a prolonged cackle. Yet Peele knows something a bit about the artform, Selick notes, referencing the logo for Peele's production company, Monkey Paw Productions.

“You’re going for perfect, but you’ll never get there,” Selick says. “But that’s what makes it wonderful, the flaws.”

To a remarkable degree, “Wendell & Wild” represents the melding of Selick and Peele's equally unique sensibilities. Intricate, otherworldly stop-motion landscapes fuse with antic comedy and sly social commentary: Two visionary filmmakers in one eye-popping sandbox.

“Part of that first meeting, Henry was explaining his journey. From my perspective, we have one of the modern masters of animation,” says Peele. “As many Henry Selick movies as we get is the amount we deserve. I hope we get a lot more.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
BGR.com

5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron

Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy