Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Media

2022 Christmas Stroll button design contest winner to be announced

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger will announce the winner of the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest and unveil the winning design at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Council Chambers in Sheridan’s City Hall. Every year, Sheridan County students...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Powder River to Celebrate 50th Annual Meeting

The Powder River Basin Resource Council will host its 50th Annual Meeting on Saturday, November 5 at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan. The public portion of the meeting will begin at 4:30 pm with a social hour, music and a live auction. The dinner and panel discussion will begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members (which includes a one-year membership). This year’s theme, Celebrating 50 Years of Protecting Wyoming’s Quality of Life, will reflect on the organization’s history and accomplishments, as well as look ahead to the future.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Jim Bridger Part 3: Guide and Army Scout

In part three of Jim Bridger’s story we will see his contribution to the Sheridan area and the part he played in Red Cloud’s war. After the Mormons burned his trading post on the Green River, Bridger leased the land to the army, and they built and garrisoned a fort where his trading post had stood. Many of these buildings still stand today at the Fort Bridger State Historical Site.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Start-Up Challenge Finalists- O. clarkii Reels

We begin our series today on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists are vying for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Zac Sexton is Co-Owner of O. clarkii Reels, a premium semi-automatic fly reel that contains numerous features not available on any reel sold in North America.
Sheridan Media

Campbell County at Sheridan Football Highlights – 10/21/22

0:22 Campbell County punts. Dane Steel returns 38 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Campbell County 0. 0:43 Cael Gilbertson 21 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Campbell County 34. 1:11 Alex Haswell sacks Drube. Drube fumbles. Rater Tomlinson returns 21 yards for TD – Sheridan 14 Campbell County 0.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

