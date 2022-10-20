Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly speeding, driving recklessly through yard while child was nearby
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after allegedly speeding and then driving recklessly through a yard and putting a child’s life in danger. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Oct. 19, at around...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
svinews.com
Hale pleads not guilty. Trial date set for March 20.
A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
buckrail.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – The first real taste of winter will arrive in Jackson Hole this weekend as our extended stretch of mild fall weather comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. The Jackson Hole Valley is not included in this warning.
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
