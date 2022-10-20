ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Valley Ranch, WY

eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Hale pleads not guilty. Trial date set for March 20.

A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
STAR VALLEY RANCH, WY
buckrail.com

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Tetons this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. – The first real taste of winter will arrive in Jackson Hole this weekend as our extended stretch of mild fall weather comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. The Jackson Hole Valley is not included in this warning.
JACKSON, WY

