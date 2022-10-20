ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigate shooting in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County. The shooting took place Sunday night around 8 p.m. Harris County deputies say one man was shot and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is not yet known. Details surrounding...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Shooting in Alief leaves one man dead, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting early Saturday morning left another man dead. This one happened at the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive in Alief around 12:15 a.m. Police found an unidentified 21-year-old man in the street, outside a vehicle, shot in the head. They say the man was visiting an ex-girlfriend when he got into a fight with a group of men.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
HOUSTON, TX
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy