Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans
A Must Listen: A lot can be said about what it means to be a Philadelphia Phillies fan. But what Bryce Harper had to say might just be the perfect description.
dodgerblue.com
Max Muncy: Clayton Kershaw Needs To Retire With Dodgers
Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw are two pieces of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that the franchise views as cornerstones. Muncy has seen a meteoric rise from Minor League journeyman to All-Star, while Kershaw has had high expectations attached to him since the day he was drafted out of high school.
Is Center City ready for a Phillies championship celebration?
There could be a lot of celebrating in the streets of Philly if the Phillies win another World Series. Some retailers on Chestnut Street in Center City spoke to KYW Newsradio about how they plan to keep their stores safe.
Dodgers’ stance on Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner doesn’t bode well for 2023 status
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided having far too many offseason questions to answer when they extended a number of players — Max Muncy, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson and Austin Barnes — during the 2022 season. But they couldn’t bury all of the speculation/controversy. What’s going to happen with...
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
Phillies throw block party for fans ahead of NLCS Game 5
The postseason block party on Citizens Bank Park Way has food trucks, music, and a ferris wheel that anyone who comes down to the stadiums can attend for free.
Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.
What greased poles? Phillies fans celebrate team's first trip to World Series since '09
No matter where you looked Sunday night, you found Phillies fans celebrating their team's National League Championship.
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends. This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment.
What's happening to Bryce Harper's legacy home run ball?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and...
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration
It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
NBC Sports
Bryce Harper's dramatic game-winning home run sends Phillies to World Series
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. This wonderful surprise party that the Phillies have thrown for their city and their fans will have one more chapter. Shout it from the rooftops -- and be sure to use your outside...
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
