PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO