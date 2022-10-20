ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Max Muncy: Clayton Kershaw Needs To Retire With Dodgers

Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw are two pieces of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that the franchise views as cornerstones. Muncy has seen a meteoric rise from Minor League journeyman to All-Star, while Kershaw has had high expectations attached to him since the day he was drafted out of high school.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
CBS Philly

Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends.  This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What's happening to Bryce Harper's legacy home run ball?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration

It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles

As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
HOME, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy