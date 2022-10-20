Read full article on original website
'Dogs stumble against Lobos
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-16, 0-10 MW) dropped sets, 25-27, 24-26, 22-25 to New Mexico (13-7, 4-6 MW) despite holding a late second set lead that altered the course of the match.
Lobos fail to reach endzone for second straight week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos looked a little different on offense Saturday night. Justin Holaday got the start at quarterback against Fresno State, however the result wasn’t much different than weeks past. For the second consecutive week, UNM did not score a touchdown, and the team ended the game with only nine points. In his […]
Bethany Sanchez (EHS)
I am planning to go to medical school and study family and community medicine. I hope to apply the global perspectives and skills I have learned at YSPH to my local community in my hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Internship outline:. This is an independent study, where I prepared to...
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
Get ready for the second annual Rio Rancho Fall Festival Saturday
The City of Rio Rancho’s 2022 edition of the Rio Rancho Fall Festival is coming this Saturday,. Presented by Oxford Wealth Advisors, the event is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at Campus Park at City Center. “Last year’s Fall Festival was a huge...
Residents in Edgewood continue fight for old elementary school
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the […]
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Go global at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, shout "Bravo!" at the world premiere of "Zorro," let Anne Haven McDonnell's poetry enchant you, enjoy Eric Sewell's Nomad Ensemble, and get spooked by Joe West's presentation, "Theater of Death." 1 Go global. Film screenings, panels, artist talks, and parties make...
One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopens following sinkhole
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison reopened Friday afternoon. Motorists can expect rough pavement on the open lane. Thursday around 3:30 a.m., the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority discovered a leak near Coors and Ellison, which turned out to be a broken water main. A twelve-inch line broke and water […]
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, alert says
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
