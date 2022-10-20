Read full article on original website
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
New Mexico has 28 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps.
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers
Snow and rain falls across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a messy Monday across the state, with snow in the central, west and northern mountains, and rain for the low terrain of central, southern and eastern New Mexico. Most of eastern New Mexico will see rain throughout the day, and there is a chance for more snow showers in the northern mountains through the afternoon. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Western New Mexico will dry out during the day, starting to see more sunshine this afternoon.
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation’s highest fetal mortality rate,...
Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash
Storm System Exits; Freezing Night Ahead
The weather has really changed over the last 48 hours across New Mexico brought by the first significant fall storm system of the season. This system is expected to exit the state tonight, allowing for a lot more sunshine into your Tuesday. Northern and western areas have already begun to clear.
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits
Warm, windy Saturday before the storm
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
Big changes on the way starting Sunday
The first significant fall storm system that we have been talking about all week is arriving this weekend. Today there was already some breezy winds, but temperatures remained above average. Tomorrow winds will come along with a cold front, bringing significantly stronger gusts and wetter conditions. Strong winds will begin...
Early in-person voting starting in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting begins Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
Cold temps with some rain and snow overnight
What a storm we have, and it’s not over yet. We have a huge temperature divide across New Mexico tonight from the 30s to the lower 70s northwest to southeast! The cold front is sitting over southcentral NM, pushing stronger wind gusts there. Top gusts earlier have peaked between 60-70 mph in several cities in the eastern plains. The wind gusts are gradually subsiding this evening as the front continues tanking temperatures. It’ll feel more like winter later tonight into Monday; so dig out those winter coats. The northern mountains are also seeing some lighter snow with this storm. Accumulations will be quite light except for the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains where upwards of 3-5″ could fall. Otherwise, rain showers are likely elsewhere below 7,500 ft. Some heavier rain/mountain snow will develop later tonight into Monday for the Manzano Mountains southward into the Sacramentos.
NMAA Releases 2022 State Soccer Playoff Brackets
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 High School State Soccer Playoffs are now set, as games will begin for Class 4A and 5A on Tuesday. The NMAA Released the State Tournament Brackets on Sunday afternoon, to see a full look at every matchup go to this link:
