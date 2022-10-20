Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Why is an Earnings Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q3?
IVZ - Free Report) is slated to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed declines in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results...
MySanAntonio
Industrias Bachoco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.8 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
MySanAntonio
Philips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.34 billion in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share. The medical imaging equipment maker...
MySanAntonio
Apollo Commerical Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $183 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.3...
AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday
AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
MySanAntonio
KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.
CNBC
UPS reaffirms its outlook for 2022 as it posts mixed quarterly results
UPS reported revenue that fell below analyst expectations and earnings per share that beat them. United Parcel Service said declines came from its supply chain solutions division, which includes freight forwarding. The company reaffirmed its full year guidance of $102 billion in revenue and adjusted operating margin of 13.7%. Here's...
Zacks.com
Meritage Homes (MTH) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MTH - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and home closing revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and total revenues (including Homebuilding and Financial Services revenues) improved 55% and 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing 14 quarters.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q3 Earnings
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace, with more than 650 companies slated to release their financial numbers this week. This reporting cycle will be of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession.
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For PJT Partners
PJT Partners PJT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PJT Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96. PJT Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For DSV
DSV DSDVY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DSV will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. DSV bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Verizon Stock Slides As Weak Subscriber Gains Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat
Verizon Communications (VZ) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, but added fewer new subscribers to its monthly plans following an early summer price hike. Verizon said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.32 per share, down 7% from the same period last year...
Bank of Marin: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of Marin BMRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $5.27 million from...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment AGNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AGNC Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. AGNC Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings
Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
Zurn Water Solutions's Earnings Outlook
Zurn Water Solutions ZWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zurn Water Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Zurn Water Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
