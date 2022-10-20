Read full article on original website
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
everythingsouthcity.com
Memorial Go-Fund-Me for South San Francisco High School Graduate Kevin Lee
Public post from Kevin’s sister, Mary Snell. Please keep Kevin’s family in your prayers and donate if you can via the go-fund-me link HERE. More information will follow as arrangements are made. On Monday, Oct. 17th Kevin A Lee a beloved husband and father passed away in Belmont,...
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from South San Francisco Scavenger Company
WHAT’S SCARY AT HALLOWEEN CAN BE COMPOST BY CHRISTMAS!. Shriveled up jack-o-lanterns, dried out corn husks, and rejected treats make great compost.
Oakland community aims to stop violence at Love Life night; Mistah F.A.B. 1 of 4 given key to city
The goal of the night was to honor four community leaders who have dedicated time to stopping violence in the city. It also was meant to have the city come together and move past all the violence.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
Yahoo!
Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant
A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween celebrations throughout the Bay Area
KTVU's Claudine Wong spoke with A.J. Speer of the Speer Family Farms in Alameda and Tracy. They talked all things Halloween and gave some helpful hints about carving pumpkins.
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
rwcpulse.com
First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December
The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
sfstandard.com
Hop On Over: SF Animal Shelter Filled to Brim With Bunnies, Dogs
Dog adoptions fees are waived and bunnies cost just $20. This is the current adoption model at San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC), which says it’s overrun with animals in need of homes. A recent influx of rabbits from a hoarder situation hasn’t helped, said SFACC spokesperson Deb...
norfolkneradio.com
A Woman Was Attacked at a Restaurant, But Was Saved by Servers Dressed as Power Rangers
They weren't exactly a group of teenagers with attitude, but they got the job done. A woman was attacked at a restaurant in Oakland, California last week when the staff jumped in to save her. And the best part?. They all happened to be dressed as Power Rangers that night.
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
Daily Californian
Nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center announce 5-day strike
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, or ABSMC, in Oakland and Berkeley recently issued a notice to Sutter Health announcing they would be striking from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 because of “persistent patient care issues,” according to an Oct. 18 press release from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.
Contra Costa Herald
After 32 years Tri Delta Transit has new CEO, Rashidi Barnes, Jeanne Krieg to retire in February
(Note: Apologies for the delay in posting this information. The Herald publisher was sick during the week this press release was issued) After an extensive nationwide search, the Board of Directors of the Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, aka Tri Delta Transit, unanimously selected Rashidi Barnes as Tri Delta Transit’s new CEO. He assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on September 7, 2022, replacing long-time CEO Jeanne Krieg who is retiring in February after 32 years at the agency.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
SFist
Depressingly, There Are Enough Vacant Housing Units In SF to House the Homeless Population Eight Times Over
We in San Francisco all are vaguely aware that not everyone who owns a house or condo in SF actually lives here full time, or even part time. But did you know that there are actually tens of thousands of housing units, rentals included, that are sitting empty on any given day for one of a variety of reasons, and that putting even a fraction of these into service as supportive housing could solve the homeless problem overnight?
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
