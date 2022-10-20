ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned

The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
OAKLAND, CA
Yahoo!

Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant

A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December

The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

Hop On Over: SF Animal Shelter Filled to Brim With Bunnies, Dogs

Dog adoptions fees are waived and bunnies cost just $20. This is the current adoption model at San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC), which says it’s overrun with animals in need of homes. A recent influx of rabbits from a hoarder situation hasn’t helped, said SFACC spokesperson Deb...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center announce 5-day strike

Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, or ABSMC, in Oakland and Berkeley recently issued a notice to Sutter Health announcing they would be striking from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 because of “persistent patient care issues,” according to an Oct. 18 press release from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.
BERKELEY, CA
Contra Costa Herald

After 32 years Tri Delta Transit has new CEO, Rashidi Barnes, Jeanne Krieg to retire in February

(Note: Apologies for the delay in posting this information. The Herald publisher was sick during the week this press release was issued) After an extensive nationwide search, the Board of Directors of the Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, aka Tri Delta Transit, unanimously selected Rashidi Barnes as Tri Delta Transit’s new CEO. He assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on September 7, 2022, replacing long-time CEO Jeanne Krieg who is retiring in February after 32 years at the agency.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Depressingly, There Are Enough Vacant Housing Units In SF to House the Homeless Population Eight Times Over

We in San Francisco all are vaguely aware that not everyone who owns a house or condo in SF actually lives here full time, or even part time. But did you know that there are actually tens of thousands of housing units, rentals included, that are sitting empty on any given day for one of a variety of reasons, and that putting even a fraction of these into service as supportive housing could solve the homeless problem overnight?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

