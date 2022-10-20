KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $10.84 per share (as of market close on October 21, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 11.62%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively).

16 HOURS AGO