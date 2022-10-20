Read full article on original website
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
MYOV STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Myovant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Myovant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $10.84 per share (as of market close on October 21, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 11.62%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively).
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
