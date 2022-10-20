Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a dumpster fire on Charleston Court in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a dumpster fire on Charleston Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
The SuperJox Lunch crowd convenes four times a year to talk sports, radio — and old times
It happens four-times-a-year. You might call it The Sports Equinox – but it has nothing to do with the seasons. Radio veterans gather at Barleycorn’s in Lakeside Park to relive the past – and boast about their successful careers – be it truthful or not. The...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chili parlor owners gather to celebrate food's 100th anniversary
CINCINNATI — Nearly every Cincinnati chili parlor owner in and around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky gathered Monday at the site where the first Cincinnati chili was served 100 years ago. The first location, inside the torn-down Empress Theatre, was the original Empress Chili, located at 9th and Vine Streets...
dayton.com
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
Jessica Ross’s life has been blowing up since she got her first role in the blockbuster movie “Halloween Ends,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It’s been more exciting than I could ever imagine,” said the 2007 Hamilton High School graduate in response to appearing in the latest “Halloween” franchise movie.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't ususally come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
WLWT 5
House in Hamilton creating different skeleton displays everyday this month for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman in Hamilton is creating different skeleton displays each day this month to celebrate Halloween. Dana Adams said she's been doing the daily skeleton displays to bring smiles and entertain neighbors for Halloween. One of the displays shows skeletons taking a bath. Another shows them...
linknky.com
Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win
After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported assault with injuries on Republic Street
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of a reported assault with injuries on Republic Street. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill
FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill on Monday, according to a report from Cincinnati Fire District 2. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
