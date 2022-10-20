ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

Tesla adds 7 new Model 3 and Y tutorial videos to YouTube

On Monday, Tesla added seven new tutorial videos focused on its top-selling electric vehicles to its YouTube channel. In Q3 2022, Tesla produced 345,988 Model 3 and Y vehicles and delivered 325,158 Model 3 and Y vehicles. With the bulk of its sales being these two models, it makes sense for Tesla to want to support its new customers.
teslarati.com

SpaceX Starlink might get funds from EU to pay for service in Ukraine

Recently, 27 foreign ministers representing countries in the European Union (EU) discussed Starlink services in Ukraine. They talked about funding Starlink to maintain telecommunications systems in Ukraine. Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Foreign Minister of Lithuania, told Politico that the EU’s discussion about funding Starlink services in Ukraine is still in its...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
teslarati.com

Tesla lowers price China made Model 3 & Model Ys.

Tesla lowered its starting prices for its made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y vehicles according to listings posted on its website. These are the first cuts by Tesla this year and follow Tesla’s offer of limited incentives to customers who purchased Tesla insurance in September. Those who purchased Tesla’s insurance last month received a subsidy worth $1,140. Tesla expanded its insurance to China last year.
teslarati.com

Mexican EV startup aims to launch sub-$20k EV later this year

A Mexican solar manufacturer turned EV startup has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the SEV E-WAN. Touted as the cheapest zero-emissions vehicle in Mexico, the SEV E-WAN hopes to take the Mexican car market by storm, aiming to produce and sell 18,000 vehicles in 2023. The company will begin to take orders for the upcoming vehicle this November, with deliveries starting in December.
KRMG

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk visits Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico & chats with officials

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a trip to Nuevo León, Mexico, this weekend, where he was spotted talking with a state official and the wife of Governor Samuel García Sepulveda, Mariana Rodríguez. There have been reports of officials wanting Elon Musk to invest in Nuevo León as well as reports of officials visiting Giga, Texas, in April.
teslarati.com

SpaceX to launch Europe’s next deep space telescope, first asteroid orbiter

On October 17th, a NASA official speaking at an Astrophysics Advisory Committee meeting revealed that the European Space Agency (ESA) had begun “exploring options” and studying the feasibility of launching the Euclid near-infrared space telescope on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. In a major upset, director Josef Aschbacher...
teslarati.com

SpaceX assembles Falcon Heavy rocket for first launch in 40 months

SpaceX has assembled the fourth Falcon Heavy for the rocket’s first launch in 40 months. A photo shared by SpaceX on October 23rd shows that it has mated Falcon Heavy’s three first stage boosters together while preparing for prelaunch testing. Simultaneously, workers have completed the equally important task of converting 39A’s transporter/erector (T/E), which has been configured for single-core Falcon 9 rockets for over three years.

